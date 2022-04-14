Left Menu

LSR College shows it does not want to listen to voice of Dalits: Guru Prakash Paswan

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Thursday condemned the recent move of Lady Shri Ram College and said that LSR has shown that it does not want to listen to the voice of Dalits.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:31 IST
BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Thursday condemned the recent move of Lady Shri Ram College and said that LSR has shown that it does not want to listen to the voice of Dalits. An invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan to speak to students of Lady Shri Ram College on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) was rescinded following opposition by some members of the student community.

Speaking to ANI today, Paswan said, "The behaviour of LSR college towards me shows the viewpoint of the authorities concerned. By cancelling my programme today, you have shown that you do not want to listen to the voice of Dalits. Authorities have a purely feudal and dictatorial mindset." "But, I want to make it clear to you that LSR falls under Delhi University. It is a college for everyone. It is a college for all castes, poor, rich, exploited and oppressed. We will not allow any one particular ideology prevail there," he said.

Paswan added, "We need to understand that left-wing powers have become almost irrelevant. They have become politically inconclusive today," he said. Members of the college's Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit were among those who had voiced their opposition. The SFI is CPI(M)'s student outfit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

