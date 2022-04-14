Will issue orders for observing certain Hindu rituals after assuming power: T'gana BJP prez

BJP would challenge the acquittal of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in alleged hate speech cases and issue orders to facilitate observance of certain Hindu rituals besides undertaking various welfare measures after coming to power in Telangana, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting at the temple town of Alampur before kicking off the second phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ (a 'padayatra’), he referred to the acquittal of Owaisi by a court in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the alleged hate speech cases. Kumar, however, did not mention the name of Owaisi.

The case was quashed as the TRS government did not submit proper proofs and evidence to the court, he said.

The TRS government booked a case against BJP MLA Raja Singh over a religious procession in Hyderabad, he claimed.

“There is a no question of sparing you (for alleged hate speech). Our government will definitely come. We will revive the cases,” he said.

There is no question of sparing those who alleged insulted ''our Gods and temples'' and those who divide society in the name of caste and sect, he said.

Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, said Hindu 'dharma' sees God in everything, including air, fire, water, earth and animals like cow and dog.

''Some people say I often talk about Hindutva,'' Kumar said while asking the crowd whether he should stop talking about it.

He said people should understand as to what would be the fate of Hindus in Telangana and in the country if BJP does not talk about it.

Saying that the TRS government recently issued government orders (GOs) facilitating prayers by employees during Ramzan, Kumar said he is not opposed to them.

BJP is not against any religion or section of society, Kumar said.

There are restrictions in Telangana on observance of Lord Ayyappa and Hanuman “Mala”, he claimed.

BJP, when it comes to power, would issue GOs to facilitate worship by devotees of Lord Ayyappa and Hanuman, he said.

BJP does not insult any religion or section of society but it cannot keep quiet if Hindu dharma is insulted, said Kumar, a Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar.

He asked as to why the modernisation of ‘Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme’ (RDS) irrigation project has not been completed.

The BJP had announced free education and health when it came to power, he said.

BJP would know the problems of people during his ‘padayatra’, Kumar said.

Attacking the alleged anti-people rule of the TRS government, BJP general secretary, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chugh said the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ would prove to be a Waterloo for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Claiming that BJP has become the voice of Telangana, he said time has come to free the State from allegedly corrupt and dynastic politics.

The ‘yatra’ would lead to the establishment of a pro-poor and double-engine government that would realise the vision of a “Bangaru Telangana” (golden Telangana), Chugh said.

Kumar undertook the first phase of his ‘padayatra’ in August last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)