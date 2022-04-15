Nitish condoles death of Bihari workers in Varanasi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of two young migrants from the state in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the next of the kin of each deceased and directed the state's resident commissioner to get in touch with authorities concerned in Varanasi and make arrangements for bringing back their bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Muntashir and Ejaz, both of them residents of Araria district.

