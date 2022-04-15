Biden greets people on Mahavir Jayanti
US President Joe Biden on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
“This is a day to strive for peace, happiness, and the success of all,” Biden said in a tweet, wishing the devotees on behalf of himself and First Lady Jill Biden.
“May we each pursue the values Mahavir Swami embodied: to seek truth, turn from violence, and live in harmony with each other,” he said.
Welcoming Biden's message, Ajay Bhutoria, the President’s advisor on Asian American Pacific Islander and native Hawaiian commission, said the world is in need of the teachings of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, that urged the people to follow the path of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence).
