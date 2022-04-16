Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-poll underway

The counting of votes cast in the Khairagarh Assembly by-poll in Chhattisgarh is underway. The counting process began at 8 am on Saturday.

ANI | Khairagarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 16-04-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 10:26 IST
Chhattisgarh: Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-poll underway
Visuals from a counting centre in Chhattisfarh's Rajnandgaon. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes cast in the Khairagarh Assembly by-poll in Chhattisgarh is underway. The counting process began at 8 am on Saturday. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh.

According to political observers, the fight was between the ruling Congress' Yashoda Verma and the BJP's Komal Janghel as the JCC(J) has lost its appeal since the death of its founder and former chief minister Ajit Jogi in 2020. Congress has promised to make Khairagarh a district if it wins the bypoll.

The seat, which falls in the Rajnandgaon district, had witnessed a triangular contest in the 2018 assembly polls when the late Ajit Jogi-led JCC (J) had entered the poll arena. Khaiargarh was among the five seats won by the JCC in the 90-member state assembly. The election was held on April 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022