Chhattisgarh: Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-poll underway

The counting of votes cast in the Khairagarh Assembly by-poll in Chhattisgarh is underway. The counting process began at 8 am on Saturday. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh.

According to political observers, the fight was between the ruling Congress' Yashoda Verma and the BJP's Komal Janghel as the JCC(J) has lost its appeal since the death of its founder and former chief minister Ajit Jogi in 2020. Congress has promised to make Khairagarh a district if it wins the bypoll.

The seat, which falls in the Rajnandgaon district, had witnessed a triangular contest in the 2018 assembly polls when the late Ajit Jogi-led JCC (J) had entered the poll arena. Khaiargarh was among the five seats won by the JCC in the 90-member state assembly. The election was held on April 12. (ANI)

