What we said, we did: Raghav Chadha after Mann's announcement of 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday lauded the Punjab government for fulfilling its poll promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to every household in the state. Notably, the Punjab government today announced 300 units of free electricity for every household from July 1.

"What we said, we did. After Delhi, people of Punjab will also get free electricity," tweeted Chadha (roughly translated from Punjabi). Interestingly, the announcement was made on the day when the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann completed its first month at the office.

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units is one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month. In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity to the people.

Earlier, Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls. (ANI)

