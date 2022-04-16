Khargone peaceful on Hanuman Jayanti, curfew relaxed for 4 hrs; MP CM assures help for victims of damaged houses

On Hanuman Jayanti, temples of Lord Hanuman remained closed in riot-hit Khargone where curfew was relaxed for four hours at two intervals on Saturday even as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the government's help in building and repairing some houses damaged during communal clashes last week. This was the third straight day when the curfew, which was clamped on Ram Navami following violence on April 10, was relaxed in the entire Khargone city for two hours twice- from 10 AM to 12 and 3 PM to 5 PM, officials said. Ram Navami celebrations were marred due to incidents of arson and stone-pelting on Sunday. Police have arrested 148 people so far in connection with the violence. ''Khargone is peaceful now'', Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal. He said the state government will extend full support in building the ten houses damaged completely by rioters in Khargone. The government will also help in repairing 70 houses damaged partially in that city, he said. The injured persons are being provided free treatment and steps are being taken to ensure that they do not face any hardship, the chief minister said. “The state government will extend all the support to the people who have lost their livelihood to restart their businesses. A list of such persons is being made. So far 16 such people have been identified,” Chouhan said. He said damages would be recovered from the rioters. “The government will help the people during the time of crisis. The government is with them,” he added. As the curfew was relaxed, people in Khargone city made brisk purchases. The administration has allowed only shops of milk, vegetables, medicine and grocery to remain open during the curfew relaxation period.

Dinesh Patel, who is in his 40s, said that though the Lord Hanuman's temple located at the post office square and other places in Khargone city remained closed he had a darshan of the deity from an open space between the closed gate. “I prayed to Lord Hanuman for lasting peace and harmony in Khargone,” he said. The situation is under complete control and peaceful, Collector Anugraha P and Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told PTI.

