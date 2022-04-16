PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab Chief Minister in session marred by violence
Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as the new chief minister of Punjab on Saturday in a ruckus-marred election that saw Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its ally PML-Q boycott the crucial assembly session.
Scuffles broke out between the treasury and opposition leaders during the six-hour-long session in the Punjab Assembly.
