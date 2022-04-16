Left Menu

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab Chief Minister in session marred by violence

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 21:17 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as the new chief minister of Punjab on Saturday in a ruckus-marred election that saw Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its ally PML-Q boycott the crucial assembly session.

Scuffles broke out between the treasury and opposition leaders during the six-hour-long session in the Punjab Assembly.

