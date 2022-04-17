Left Menu

Karnataka: JP Nadda addresses party workers' meet

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda addressed a Karyakarta Samavesh or party workers' meeting on Sunday and linked the recent incidents of violence in different parts of the country with conspiracies to disintegrate the society.

ANI | Hosapete (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:06 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda ( Photo: twitter@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda addressed a Karyakarta Samavesh or party workers' meeting on Sunday and linked the recent incidents of violence in different parts of the country with conspiracies to disintegrate the society. "Attacks on Ram Navami and Hanuman Janmotsav Shobha Yatras are a conspiracy to disintegrate the society in a designed manner. The behaviour of Congress on this subject is most irresponsible," said Nadda.

He also alleged that the previous governments of the southern state freed the accused from the Popular Front of India. "It was the Siddaramaiah government of Congress which did the work of freeing the people from PFI. Our government will take action against the culprits," he added.

He also stressed that the current government would take necessary actions against the miscreants and the facts would come out sooner or later. Earlier, he visited the Bhatrahalli Anjaneya temple in Hosapete. The BJP president is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

