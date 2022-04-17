RJD wins Bochahan bypoll: This is the defeat of narcissism, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the NDA after his party registered a victory in the Bochahan Assembly by-poll and said this is the defeat of narcissism and voters have taught a lesson to those who made false promises. He said this is a lesson to the government which had promised employment and development of the state. He asked, "Where are 19 lakh jobs? Why have the education and health sectors failed in the state? Why is there corruption in the state?"

"The corruption has taken a toll on the state. People are tired of it. Officers do not listen even to the ruling government MLAs or ministers and those sitting in the government are not worried about the people of Bihar. With this election result, people have done the work of hitting the government with a stick. I am sure, Nitish Ji is glad about the election results," he added. Tejashwi further said, "In the elections, we raised the issues of education, medicine, earning, irrigation and unemployment. People are fed up with this government. Be it BJP or JDU, no one cares for people, they work for their own benefits."

RJD leader also expressed his gratitude for his recent victory in the by-polls, announced on Saturday. He said, "People from all the sections of the society have voted for RJD. Be it any religion or caste, any class or age, everyone has voted for Amar Kumar Paswan. I want to thank the people of Bochahan for this colossal victory. This is the biggest win for any party in Bochahan."

Tejashwi said that people have shown faith in the party, they have given us love adding, the party will work for the uplift of every section of the society. "With this win, people have given us a huge responsibility, which we must fulfil. Taking everyone together, we have to plan the uplift of the state. We will work on it," he said.

RJD's candidate Amar Kumar Paswan defeated BJP's Baby Kumari by a margin of over 36,000 votes in the Bochahan Assembly by-poll on Saturday. The counting of the votes began at 8 am. The by-election was held on April 12.While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)