Vietnam arrests former coast guard chief over 'embezzlement' case

Vietnam's Defence Ministry has detained a former commander of its coast guard on suspicion of embezzlement, the government said on Monday, the latest arrest as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its long-running crackdown on graft.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:58 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vietnam's Defence Ministry has detained a former commander of its coast guard on suspicion of embezzlement, the government said on Monday, the latest arrest as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its long-running crackdown on graft. Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son was arrested last Wednesday along with six other senior coast guard officials for their involvement in an "embezzlement case", the government said in a statement, which did not elaborate on the alleged offense.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Vietnam Coast Guard for comment. "This is a very serious case that attracts attention from the public," the government statement said, adding that Son was sacked in October.

The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper cited the Defence Ministry as saying that Son was responsible for violations committed at the Coast Guard between 2015 and 2020, including "financial mismanagement" and "procurement irregularities". The politburo, the party's powerful decision-making body, last month called for the corruption crackdown to be stepped up.

Among those arrested recently have been several business people, including the chairmen of property firm FLC and Bamboo Airways, and Tan Hoang Minh Group. Police on Thursday arrested deputy foreign minister, To Anh Dung, on suspicion of bribery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

