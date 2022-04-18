Mehbooba meets Sonia in Delhi
PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence here on Monday.
Mufti spent some time with Gandhi and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country with the Congress president.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader has said it is the Congress that has kept the country safe so far, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to create more Pakistans.
Mufti became the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 with the support of the BJP, but the two fell apart and the coalition government could not complete its tenure.
