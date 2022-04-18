Left Menu

Mehbooba meets Sonia in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:35 IST
Mehbooba meets Sonia in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence here on Monday.

Mufti spent some time with Gandhi and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country with the Congress president.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader has said it is the Congress that has kept the country safe so far, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to create more Pakistans.

Mufti became the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 with the support of the BJP, but the two fell apart and the coalition government could not complete its tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022