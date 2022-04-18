Hanuman Jayanti violence: 2 more arrested; normalcy returns to Dada Jalalpur village in U'khand

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Dada Jalalpur village of Bhagwanpur area in Uttarakhand, where the situation is returning to normal, police said on Monday. A Hanuman Jayanti procession was pelted with stones while it was crossing through the village near Roorkee in Haridwar district Saturday evening, leaving four persons injured, they said. Bhagwanpur Police Station SHO P D Bhatt said two more accused were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, taking the total number of arrests to 11. Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders, including PCC president Karan Mahra, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya and former chief minister Harish Rawat met Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

The delegation accused organisations affiliated with the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear in the state and the police of taking one-sided action. It also demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. According to police, the situation is gradually returning to normal in Dada Jalalpur and the deployment of police force in the village has also been reduced. SHO Bhatt said FIRs have been registered against 13 named persons and 40 unidentified people under various IPC sections. PTI ALM SRY

