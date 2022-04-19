Left Menu

Black flags shown against TN Guv, oppn AIADMK & BJP question govt over incident

Some also carried placards against the mutt for the Governors visit there.Responding to the protest, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and state Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation, citing the Governor could not travel within Tamil Nadu. He claimed the Governors convoy was targeted with stones and flagpoles by anti-social elements. When the Governor himself has no security, one wonders how this government will provide security for the common people, he said in a statement.

PTI | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:24 IST
Black flags shown against TN Guv, oppn AIADMK & BJP question govt over incident
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of various political outfits staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi here on Tuesday, when he visited a well-known mutt in the district.

Local BJP functionaries accorded a warm welcome to the Governor by holding the Indian tricolour during his visit to the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt here.

Earlier, a number of activists belonging to different political outfits and parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left workers, waved black flags against Ravi and were later detained by the police.

TV visuals showed some of the protesters purportedly trying to hurl the flagpoles on the Governor's convoy.

Opposition AIADMK and BJP expressed concern over the incident.

The agitators were heard raising slogans against Ravi for ''not respecting the (state) Assembly,'' in an apparent reference to a number of bills, including one against NEET, pending with the Governor.

They raised slogans including ''Go Back'' aimed at the Governor. Some also carried placards against the mutt for the Governor's visit there.

Responding to the protest, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and state Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation, citing the ''Governor could not travel within Tamil Nadu.'' He claimed the Governor's convoy was targeted with stones and flagpoles by ''anti-social elements.'' ''When the Governor himself has no security, one wonders how this government will provide security for the common people,'' he said in a statement. Calling for the immediate arrest of those behind the incident, he also sought Chief Minister M K Stalin's response over the matter, pointing out that he 'held' the Police department, by virtue of handling the Home portfolio.

BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that Ravi's security was ''thoroughly compromised'' during the latter's visit here.

He claimed stones and flagpoles were thrown on Ravi's convoy by ''hooligans backed by DMK party''.

''...the state government is responsible for this security threat,'' Annamalai said in a tweet and lashed out at the chief minister over the episode.

The ruling DMK-piloted Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has become a bone of contention between the government and the Raj Bhavan, with Ravi returning the original bill adopted by the House in September last year in February 2022, with the House once again resolving on the matter days after.

The DMK and its allies had boycotted the Tamil New Year 'At Home' reception organised by Ravi last week.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had said on Monday that participation would have meant hurting people's sentiments and further eroding the dignity of the House, as the anti-NEET Bill was stuck in the Raj Bhavan and lying unattended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022