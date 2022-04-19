BJP is carrier of Hindutva, other parties have taken cover of concept, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said while some political parties have taken the cover of Hindutva, the BJP is working as the carrier of the concept.The former chief minister was speaking at the release of Marathi version of Shantanu Guptas book BJP- Past, Present and Future, translated by Malhar Pande.Hindutva is not a narrow concept, but it is linked to geo-cultural nationalism and the Indian way of living, Fadnavis said.Hindutva is not a narrow concept.
The former chief minister was speaking at the release of Marathi version of Shantanu Gupta's book ''BJP- Past, Present and Future'', translated by Malhar Pande.
Hindutva is not a narrow concept, but it is linked to geo-cultural nationalism and the Indian way of living, Fadnavis said.
''Hindutva is not a narrow concept. It is not based on any kind of rituals. Hindutva is linked to geo-cultural nationalism; it is linked to the Indian way of living. It is linked to those who think they belong here (land) and the BJP is working as a carrier of this concept,'' the senior BJP leader said.
Several political parties have taken the cover of Hindutva, but the BJP doesn't need to take that kind of garb, he claimed.
''We don't have to pull such garb because our Hindutva is in our blood,'' Fadnavis said.
The BJP will be in the existence for several years or 100 years, but the concept of Hindutva will be till infinity, he said.
