Maha: VBA urges police not to give permission for MNS rally in Aurangabad

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday presented a memorandum to the police stating that permission should not be given for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad district, as it may pose a law and order situation.

A delegation led by VBA spokesperson Amit Bhuigal and city president Ahmed Jalis reached out to police commissioner Nikhil Gupta with the demand.

Raj Thackeray had earlier announced a rally in Aurangabad on May 1, which is observed as Maharashtra Day.

The holy month of Ramzan is being observed and a law and order situation may arise, the VBA in the memorandum said, urging the police not to give permission to the MNS rally.

The Maharashtra Director General of Police on Tuesday instructed all police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3. Meanwhile, the MNS' district chief Sumit Khambekar told PTI its workers would go house to house in 65 ''Hindu majority'' wards in Aurangabad to invite people to attend Thackeray's May 1 rally.

He said the party has applied for permission for the rally scheduled to take place at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)