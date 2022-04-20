Left Menu

Mamata urges governor to ask Centre `not to disturb' industrialists using Central agencies

Though the chief minister did not name any central agency she made it obvious that her apparent dig was in response to recent income tax raids and Enforcement Directorate actions against a number of top firms, and drew applause from a section of the industrialists present at the Bengal Global Business Summit, where she was speaking.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 17:03 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that industrialists are "not disturbed by some agencies". Though the chief minister did not name any central agency she made it obvious that her apparent dig was in response to recent income tax raids and Enforcement Directorate actions against a number of top firms, and drew applause from a section of the industrialists present at the Bengal Global Business Summit, where she was speaking. Banerjee, while concluding her speech at the summit, said, "Through the governor I want (to) tell, if you don't mind, Governor sir (that you speak) on behalf of all industrialists as they cannot open their mouth. We want all help from the central government. (In the next) Governor's conference please raise it. Please see industrialists are not disturbed through some agencies." The governor who inaugurated the summit, had earlier profusely praised the chief minister said the state in his address.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, has earlier too been vociferous against the Centre, alleging mis-use of two agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate - for political reasons. Among recent cases, the Income Tax department had raided an auto major, a charter airline and realtor. While a multinational chain marketing firm recently had its assets attached by the enforcement directorate.

