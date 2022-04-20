Delhi govt asks S K Srivastava to vacate official accommodation

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the AAP-led Delhi government on Wednesday asked S K Srivastava to vacate his official accommodation, the day he retired from the post of state election commissioner.

The allotment branch of PWD conveyed to Srivastava in writing that his stay at the bungalow allotted to him after April 20 will invite damage charges.

''I am directed to convey here that your request dated March 23, 2022 for retention of the government accommodation -- Bungalow no. 2, Satya Sadan, Madhu Limaye Marg, Chanakya Puri, New Delhi -- has been examined in the light of provisions of Delhi Administration Allotment of Government Residence (General Pool) Rules, 1977 and not acceded to by the competent authority,'' read the order issued by special secretary (allotment) of PWD. The order further said that grant of licence to occupy the bungalow was to expire on April 20, 2022.

''It may kindly be noted that your stay beyond April 20, 2022, in the aforesaid residence, would attract damages charges,'' it said.

Srivastava came to limelight when he postponed announcement of poll dates for three municipal corporations in Delhi during a press conference in March. He had said that a communication was received by him from the Centre and was deferring the announcement of poll dates in light of it.

The AAP had lashed out at the BJP for deferring the poll dates, saying it was afraid of losing the municipal elections in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that a phone call was made from the Prime Minister’s Office to the state election commissioner asking him to defer the municipal polls.

Srivastava will be replaced by Vijay Dev who took voluntary retirement from the post of chief secretary of Delhi. Dev will take charge as state election commissioner of Delhi on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)