Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, says he sacrificed his life for Hindu dharma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and said that he sacrificed his life to protect the Hindu dharma.

Addressing a function organised on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Shah said the Sikh Guru's sacrifice sowed the seeds for India's Independence.

''Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to protect the Hindu dharma. When Kashmiri Pandits narrated to him about the atrocities being committed on them by the Mughals, he said, go and tell Aurangzeb after they convert me, they can convert others,'' Shah said.

''He came to Delhi and sacrificed himself right here at Chandni Chowk... Those who ordered his execution have long gone, but millions of people follow the path of the one who sacrificed himself... That's why he continues to be known as Hind ki Chadar even after 400 years.'' Shah said Modi was the luckiest prime minister as he was fortunate to have organised the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur and 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

''I want to say without any hesitation that it was due to the supreme sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, India could get Independence later and the country is now on the 75th year of Independence,'' he said at the event held at the historic Red Fort here.

''There's no one in this country who is not touched by the Guru's sacrifice. Hindu, Sikh, everyone has a unique feeling of respect for the Guru,'' Shah said.

The Union home minister, who began and ended his address with ''Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh'', also said that organising the event at the Red Fort was a fitting tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur as his death warrant was issued from here by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and he was killed near its premises where a gurudwara stands now.

As Shah spoke, the iconic Fort reverberated with slogans of ''Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh'', and ''Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal'' and Shah paused each time such calls were made.

During the event, a special rendition of the 'Shabad Kirtan' was presented by 400 students.

Shah's speech on Wednesday set the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will attend the event on Thursday and address the nation. He will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

