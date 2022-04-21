Nigeria's ruling party APC sets presidential primaries date

Nigeria's ruling party All Progressives Party (APC) has set its presidential primaries for May 30-31, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will step down after serving two four-year terms following a Feb. 23, 2023 ballot. The country's political parties are due to pick presidential candidates by June 3. Official campaigning will begin in September, according to the country's electoral commission.

Current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos state governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are frontrunners in the race to be the next candidate. The primaries for governors, state house assembly, national house of representatives and the senate are slated to run from May 18 to 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)