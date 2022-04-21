Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.

U.S. Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday appealed a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes, a spokesman said, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure was still needed.

A U.S. district judge ruled on Monday that the mandates, which apply to planes, trains and other public transportation, were unlawful. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling if the CDC determined the 14-month-old mandate was still needed.

U.S. appeals court will not reconsider California net neutrality ruling

A U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it will not reconsider its decision in January to uphold California's net neutrality law. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January ruled 3-0 that a 2017 decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reverse federal internet protections could not bar state action, rejecting a challenge from telecom and broad industry groups to block California's net neutrality law, which aims to protect the open internet.

Starbucks accuses U.S. union of intimidating workers

Starbucks Inc on Wednesday filed complaints with a U.S. labor board accusing a union organizing cafe workers across the country of bullying and intimidating workers and customers in violation of federal law. Starbucks in two complaints filed with the National Labor Relations Board said the union, Workers United, engaged in unlawful conduct during demonstrations at stores in Phoenix, Arizona and Denver, Colorado.

Johnny Depp says ex-wife Heard beat him, cost him 'everything'

Actor Johnny Depp, testifying in a defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard, said on Wednesday that she was the one who became violent in their relationship and that her false accusations cost him "nothing less than everything." In a second day on the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom, Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name calling" and "bullying" by Heard.

Workers at Atlanta Apple store file to hold first U.S. union election

Workers at an Apple Inc store in Atlanta on Wednesday filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms. The effort at the Apple store in Cumberland Mall is backed by the Communications Workers of America, according to a news release issued by the union and workers involved in the effort. More than 70% of the more than 100 workers eligible to join the union - in sales, technical, creative and operations roles - signed cards expressing a desire to organize, the union said.

South Carolina court halts first firing-squad execution in U.S. since 2010

South Carolina's Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily halted the execution of a condemned man planned for next week that would have been the first firing-squad execution in the United States in more than a decade. Richard Moore, 57, was convicted in 2001 of murdering a store clerk in a 1999 robbery. The jury voted to recommend he be sentenced to death.

Mississippi violated U.S. Constitution with unsafe prison conditions, DOJ says

A two-year federal probe into the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Farm has found that unsafe state prison conditions - including solitary confinement and a lack of mental health treatment - had violated the U.S. Constitution and contributed to deadly violence among inmates. The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened investigations into Parchman and three other state-operated Mississippi prisons in 2020 as civil rights advocates called for urgent changes at Mississippi's state prison system. The probes into the three other prisons are ongoing.

Florida Senate passes bill that would end Disney self-governing status

The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would eliminate Walt Disney World's self-governing status in response to the company's opposition to a new state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. The Republican-led Senate voted 23 to 16 to do away with a special tax district that has allowed Walt Disney Co to self-govern the area of Orlando where its theme park complex has been sited since the late 1960s.

Congress must act if it wants to extend Title 42 immigration measure -White House

Congress will have to act if it wants to extend a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy known as Title 42 that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, the White House said on Wednesday. "Right now we are planning and preparing for the end of Title 42 enforcement on May 23rd," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

