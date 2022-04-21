Mumbai: Woman demands Rs 5 cr ransom from NCP leader, threatens to file rape case against him

A woman allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore ransom from the Social Justice Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dhananjay Munde and threatened to reinvoke the rape case against him if her demands were not met. According to Mumbai Police, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch registered an extortion case against a woman and started the investigation.

Earlier in March, the accused woman had lodged a rape complaint against Munde at Oshiwara police station however she withdrew the case later, the police said. After withdrawing the case, a woman used to call Munde for money. The NCP leader had given Rs 3 lakh to the accused but even after that she kept asking for more money, police added.

A further investigation is underway. (ANI)

