DMK alleges ulterior motive behind Mevani's arrest
The DMK youth wing stands behind you. The DMK functionary, who is also an MLA said he was confident that the Gujarat legislator would attend a two-day national conference of his partys youth wing here on April 30 and May 1.
The ruling DMK's student wing on Thursday expressed shock over Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's arrest by the Assam police and alleged political ulterior motive to it.
The party's student wing expressed confidence that the Gujarat MLA would walk free soon by beating the 'false' case.
The Gujarat legislator, getting arrested by Assam police all of a sudden for posting a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has political ulterior motive and it is shocking, the party alleged.
The DMK said it stood behind Mevani and asserted that the leader from the western state would not fear such tactics of the BJP government. In a statement, youth wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan described Mevani as his friend and asked him to remain strong. ''Stand courageously my dear friend. The DMK youth wing stands behind you.'' The DMK functionary, who is also an MLA said he was confident that the Gujarat legislator would attend a two-day national conference of his party's youth wing here on April 30 and May 1. Mevani is one of the special invitees to the proposed DMK meet here.
