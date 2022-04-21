BJP workers plan to break Pak record of flag-waving

The BJP in Bihar plans to “break Pakistan's record” when more than 75,000 people will wave the tricolour simultaneously at a function to be held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, later this week.

Shah will be in Jagdishpur, in Bhojpur district, on Saturday to attend a function in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh as part of the “Amrit Mahotsav”, the celebrations for 75 years of Independence.

Sharing details at the BJP headquarters here, Union minister of state Nityanand Rai, who formerly headed the party's Bihar unit, said “we cannot put a cap on the number of flag bearers. But it will not be less than 75,000. The more, the merrier. Full arrangements are being made to ensure the comfort of the attendees”.

Situated about 80 kms from here, the Dulaur Maidan at Jagdishpur is teeming with top BJP leaders from the state who are visiting the venue of the function to oversee the preparations.

Sanjay Jaiswal, who has succeeded Rai as the state BJP chief, said in Bhojpur “Pakistan's record is of waving about 56,000 flags, set in 2004. We are already in touch with the authorities at Guinness Book of World Records. They will be installing camera trap at the ground to ascertain the number of flag wavers at the event”.

Jaiswal said Veer Kunwar Singh, the septuagenarian king of Jagdishpur, stood out as the example of “a rare Hindu ruler who did not believe in caste-based discrimination and had persons from the lower castes as his personal bodyguards. Had there been a few more like him Hindu kings would not have suffered defeat at the battle of Panipat”.

The BJP leader, however, did not specify the battle of Panipat he was referring to. The Haryana city had been witness to three crucial wars in the mediaeval era. The first was fought between Ibrahim Lodi and Babur and won by the latter. In the second battle, Akbar defeated Delhi's Hindu king Hemu while in the third, fought more than two centuries later, the Marathas were defeated by Afghans.

Jaiswal also said “Veer Kunwar Singh had given up his life fighting for the integrity of India. Amit Shah realized his dream when in 2019 he struck off the provisions of Article 370 which came in the way of full integration of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Other BJP leaders who are busy overseeing the preparations include ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Pramod Kumar. Chaudhary is coordinating with volunteers from within Bhojpur district and adjoining Rohtas. Kumar is doing the same in Arwal and Jehanabad.

