Remarks like Hindus being targeted in Maha joke of century: Raut on Fadnavis

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's remark that Hindus were being targeted in Maharashtra was the ''joke of the century''. ''Maharashtra has Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister of the state, who is also the son of the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackreray. He is also the chief of Shiv Sena, which has made ultimate sacrifice for Hindus. Hence, if someone is saying Hindus are being targeted in the state then it is the joke of the century,'' he said. He was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport and replying to a query on Fadnavis's statement that Hindus were being targeted in Amravati by police and government.

To a question on Union minister Giriraj Singh making a pitch for a law to roll out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country following the violence in Delhi's Jahangipuri, Raut said the whole world knows who triggered violence in the national capital and what all is happening in the country. ''The way efforts are going on to vitiate the atmosphere in the country is not proper for the unity of the country,'' the Sena leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)