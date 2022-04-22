Left Menu

BJP raises concern about terrorism in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:50 IST
Condemning the terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday raised serious concerns against the "anti-nationals that vitiate the atmosphere of peace" in Jammu.

Two Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) suicide squad were killed here in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp, during which a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer also died, on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.

"Encounter of terrorists in Sunjwana area today is an eye-opener about the modus operandi of terrorism spreading its tentacles in Jammu region. It is happening when PM's visit is just two days away and it raises serious concerns," chief spokesperson of the party Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

He alleged that the area where the encounter took place was illegally occupied by Rohingaya emigrants and that they had settled in Jammu "as part of a conspiracy".

The "local protection and assistance" being given to the terrorists needs to be curbed, he warned.

"The conspiracy is showing its fangs with increased terror and hate activities in the area. Earlier, an attempt was made to engineer communal riots in Jammu by deliberately hurting the sentiments of one community by an act of vandalism at a religious place," the BJP leader said.

Sethi said the encounter exposed the great danger terror was trying to inflict in Jammu and, more so, such terror activities on the eve of prime minister's visit indicated the nefarious designs to target him and his rally.

"The enemies of the nation and their sympathizers should be identified and immediately neutralised. The role of security agencies and Jammu police in taking timely action is appreciated as it has saved the situation from taking an ugly turn," he said.

The party offered condolences on the martyrdom of the CISF officer.

