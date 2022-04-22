Left Menu

Putin tells EU's Michel Ukraine is being 'inconsistent' at talks - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel that he would only hold direct talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy if ongoing discussions between the two countries produce concrete results, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin told Michel that Kyiv was showing that it was not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions and accused the Ukrainian side of being "inconsistent" in negotiations.

