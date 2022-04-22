Putin tells EU's Michel Ukraine is being 'inconsistent' at talks - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel that he would only hold direct talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy if ongoing discussions between the two countries produce concrete results, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Putin told Michel that Kyiv was showing that it was not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions and accused the Ukrainian side of being "inconsistent" in negotiations.
