Vatican clears aide to John Paul II of negligence claims

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:52 IST
A Vatican investigation into allegations that the former top aide to St. John Paul II was negligent in handling sex abuse claims in his native Poland has cleared him of wrongdoing, the Vatican's embassy in Poland said Friday.

A statement from the embassy, or nunciature, said the investigation conducted by a Holy See envoy determined that Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz's actions were “correct, and therefore, the Holy See decided not to proceed any further.” The Vatican sent Italian Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco to Poland in June 2021 to gather evidence and documentation into allegations of negligence while Dziwisz was archbishop of Krakow, Poland, from 2005 to 2016.

Dziwisz returned to Krakow, and was made a cardinal, after John Paul's 2005 death.

Bagnasco's investigation did not consider Dziwisz's tenure while he was at the Vatican and the private secretary to John Paul, who was pope from 1978-2005.

John Paul and Dziwisz often dismissed allegations of sexual impropriety involving priests because of their experience in communist Poland, when many priests were discredited with false allegations.

A 2020 in-house Vatican investigation into disgraced and defrocked ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick raised uncomfortable questions about Dziwisz's role in McCarrick's appointment to head the archdiocese of Washington DC, despite evidence of sexual misconduct against him.

