TN govt creating artificial power cut, says BJP State president

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:21 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Friday accused the State government of creating artificial power cut so that electricity can be purchased from private parties allegedly on a commission basis.

This was nothing but a repeat of the 2006-2011 DMK regime wherein there was total darkness due to power shutdown, he told reporters here.

It is ridiculous that the power cut was prevailing only in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Stating that TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited) was running on a huge loss, Annamalai demanded a white paper from the governments which were in power from 2006, be it the DMK or the AIADMK.

Regarding the black flag protest by activists of various political parties during the visit of Governor R N Ravi to a mutt in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday, he claimed there was no protection to the Governor.

