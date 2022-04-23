Left Menu

Bulldozer row: Mayawati raises concern over demolition of religious places, homes of poor

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Saturday raised concerns over the demolitions of "religious places and residences of poor" in the recent past in both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress-ruled states.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:04 IST
Bulldozer row: Mayawati raises concern over demolition of religious places, homes of poor
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Saturday raised concerns over the demolitions of "religious places and residences of poor" in the recent past in both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress-ruled states. "Even in the Congress Raj of Alwar, Rajasthan, demolition of a temple under the guise of encroachment and similar demolitions of religious places and residences of poor in BJP-ruled state in the name of encroachment is disgusting politics. It weakens our Constitution and all these should be stopped immediately," Mayawati tweeted.

The BSP supremo was referring to the bulldozing of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Alwar and the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Along with the temple, 86 shops, and homes were demolished with bulldozers in Rajasthan's Alwar district on April 18, to pave the way for a road.

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the BJP ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on April 20. Similar anti-encroachment drives have been seen in recent times in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022