PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and appreciated him for his good governance initiatives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and appreciated him for his good governance initiatives. "Birthday greetings to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji. He is at the forefront of many good governance initiatives to transform Goa. May he lead a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Thanking PM Modi, the Goa Chief Minister credited his inspiration and also of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to the Prime Minister's leadership and his support to work for the upliftment of "Antyodaya (poorest of the poor)". "Thank you Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for the warm greetings. Your leadership and support give inspiration to a Karyakarta like me to work on the path of Antyodaya and serve the people and the State," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Notably, Pramod Sawant shares his birth date with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sawant recently visited the national capital for the first time after the formation of the state government during which he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sawant was unable to meet the Prime Minister as he was on his Gujarat visit.

Sawant took oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term in March after victory in Assembly elections held earlier this year. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly while Congress came a distant second with 11 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

