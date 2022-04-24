Left Menu

PM hails SVAMITVA scheme as it completes one year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 18:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As the SVAMITVA Scheme aimed at establishing clear ownership of property in rural areas completed a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that leveraging the power of technology for people's welfare is at the core of the Centre's good governance efforts in villages.

SVAMITVA, a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, was launched by Modi on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2021 after the successful completion of the scheme's pilot phase in nine states.

''At the core of our good governance efforts in India's villages is to leverage the power of technology for the welfare of people. An example of this is the SVAMITVA scheme which has given great results,'' Modi said in a tweet.

The scheme is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing 'Record of Rights' to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards.

