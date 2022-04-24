Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates AAP for making 'debut' in Northeast after Masuma Begum wins from Ward No 42 in GMC election

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party for making a "debut" after an AAP candidate Masuma Begum won from Ward Number 42 in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party for making a "debut" after an AAP candidate Masuma Begum won from Ward Number 42 in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election. "Congratulations Team Assam for making an entry in NE. Congrats Masuma Begum ji," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Our candidate for GMC's ward no 42, Masuma Begum wins to help Aam Aadmi Partymake its debut in the GMC Elections 2022. Counting for other wards is still in process. Congratulations to Masuma," he added. Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded 52.80 per cent turnout. Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Masuma Begum won from Ward Number 42, which comprises parts of Barsajai, Hatigaon, Notboma and Embankment Road. (ANI)

