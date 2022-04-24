Left Menu

Macron's allies in EU, Belgium, Luxembourg welcome victory

European Council President Charles Michel, as well as the prime ministers of Belgium and Luxembourg, were among the first European leaders to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election on Sunday. "Bravo Emmanuel," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:48 IST
"Bravo Emmanuel," Michel wrote on Twitter. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."

Belgium's Alexander De Croo and Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel also quickly posted congratulations on Twitter. The trio are all centrist allies of Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

