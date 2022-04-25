Assembly poll: Jairam Thakur says Himachal won't accept "outsiders like AAP"

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday dismissed the impact of the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming assembly polls and said that the state won't accept an outsider. "Himachal Pradesh may be a small state in size but people carry values, emotions and sentiments with them. It is very difficult for them to accept any outsiders," said Thakur who is in Delhi to launch the new media centre at the Himachal Bhawan in the national capital.

Thakur said that the new entrant in Himachal politics AAP does not have a presence on the grassroots level and to build up their presence in the hilly state, they are bringing in people from other states. "It is known that the Aam Aadmi Party has sent its party cadre to certain areas in the Himachal to assess the ground situation including that in Una. They have started working in the state only recently and they don't have any ground presence of gram leaders. They are bringing people from other states and I am sure people of Himachal will vote intelligently," said Thakur.

Further, taking potshots at AAP for being ambitious in a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state, Thakur said, "Punjab was different but when people from the plains come to Himachal they fail to catch their breath and often end up breathless." The incumbent Chief Minister and face of the party in the upcoming polls, Thakur is confident of BJP's victory in the polls.

"It is true that the same party has consecutively come in power in Himachal but witnessing the results of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, I am confident that BJP will form government and History in Himachal," said CM. Currently, Himachal Pradesh also known as 'Dev Bhoomi' has 68 assembly seats out of which the ruling BJP government has 43 seats.

The state is scheduled to witness polls in November this year. (ANI)

