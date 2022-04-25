BJP going to build new and beautiful J&K with people's cooperation: Ravinder Raina

Thanking the people for turning up in large numbers to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samba district, senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Monday said his party will build a ''new and beautiful'' Jammu and Kashmir with the cooperation of the local populace. Raina, who is the president of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, also dismissed the criticism of the Congress and other parties over no mention of restoration of statehood and early assembly polls in Modi's speech on Sunday. ''Their pain (opposition parties) is understood after the prime minister's historic rally,'' he said.

On National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday addressed a rally at Palli Panchayat in the district in his first public appearance in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. His speech was relayed to all gram panchayats across the country and during the event he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects for the union territory that came into existence after the Centre abrogated the article which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. ''We are thankful to the people who turned up in large numbers at the rally which shows their love and respect for the prime minister who has a special place for Jammu and Kashmir in his heart,'' said Raina who was flanked by other BJP leaders including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Raina referred to the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects and Modi's message to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi had assured the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that his government will make sure that they do not face problems related to basic amenities that their parents or grandparents had encountered.

''The BJP is moving ahead to build a new and beautiful Jammu and Kashmir with the cooperation of the people,'' Raina said. ''The people of Jammu and Kashmir, whether Hindus or Muslim, Sikhs or Christians, habitants of city or rural areas, Pahari-speaking or Gujjar and Bakerwal, refugees or border residents and other reserved categories and deprived communities, stand with Modi which was evident from the public rally participants by people with enthusiasm,'' he said. The BJP leader said that the party's believes in 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas and Sabka vishwas' and with efforts of all, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to tread on the path of peace, prosperity and development. ''There will be no discrimination and equitable development of both regions of Kashmir and Jammu will be ensured,'' Raina said. He also talked about the three-tier Panchayati Raj System and said the BJP under Prime Minister Modi strengthened democracy at the grassroots by holding elections and also empowered Panchayati Raj Institutions unlike the past seven decades of National Conference and Congress rule. Asked about the criticism of the Congress and other parties on no mention in Modi's speech about statehood and assembly polls in the union territory, he said the Centre has time and again made it clear that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time while elections will be held after the submission of the final report by the delimitation commission. ''Modi is the saluted by the world for being the most powerful prime minister and leader today…Modi has made India famous at the global level. When lakhs of people attended his rally in Samba, the pain in the opposition camp is understood,'' he said.

