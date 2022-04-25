Mumbai police acting like 'servants' of MVA govt: Fadnavis tells Centre after Somaiya 'attack'

Alleging that the Mumbai Police were not taking the ''attack'' on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over the weekend allegedly by Shiv Sainiks seriously, Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary claiming the city force was acting like the ''servants'' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In the letter to Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, dated April 24, Fadnavis urged him to take cognisance of ''deteriorating law and order'' in the state and the ''trampling upon'' of the basic rights of the opposition leaders, and sought strict action in the matter.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said Somaiya had informed the Khar police that he was coming to meet independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, on Saturday night, who were arrested after they insisted on reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

After meeting the duo, Somaiya, a former MP, told the police that he could be attacked and a mob gathered outside the Khar police station in suburban Mumbai (where the couple was taken post-arrest) be dispersed, Fadnavis said.

Despite informing the police about the impending threat, it did not disperse the crowd and the ''attack'' on Somaiya took place, the former chief minister said.

''Kirit Somaiya has been provided Z security cover by the Centre. Despite this, the Mumbai or Maharashtra Police was not serious about his security. This is the third attack on him. The Mumbai Police, the best force in the country, is working like servants of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,'' he said in the strongly-worded letter.

The MVA government is led by the Shiv Sena and also comprises the Congress and the NCP.

A BJP delegation from Maharashtra met Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged assault on Somaiya and review his security arrangements. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Monday afternoon arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly vandalising Somaiya's car.

According to a Khar police station official, besides Mahadeshwar those arrested included former Shiv Sena corporator Haji Haleem Khan and party activist Dinesh Kunal.

They were charged with rioting as they allegedly hurled stones at Somaiya's car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)