'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality

Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a ''grenade-like'' object being spotted at RK Puram in the city's southwest, officials said.

A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a ''grenade'', but during preliminary inquiry it was found to be a ''rusted ball''.

The officer said senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad have been called at the spot.

''During initial inquiry we found out that the object was a rusted ball. However, we are conducting our regular drill and taking all precautions,'' the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C tweeted, ''In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned of and necessary precautionary measures are being taken.'' In a video statement uploaded on Twitter, he has said, ''Today (Monday) we got a call from RK Puram's Mohammadpur area where we found a rusty ball at a park. We initiated necessary protocol and took due precautions.'' However, in a statement, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that ''a bomb was planted by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis at party councilor's residence who had proposed in South MCD House to change name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram.'' PTI AMP VIT TIR TIR

