Left Menu

Ex-Union home secretary Madhav Godbole dead

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:07 IST
Ex-Union home secretary Madhav Godbole dead
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died due to cardiac failure at his residence in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday morning, family sources said.

He was 85.

Godbole, who was the Union home secretary when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, later written in his book that the mosque could have been saved if there was a political will.

He took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993.

He had also worked as the secretary of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Urban Development Departments at the Centre and principal finance secretary of the Maharashtra government.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar condoled the death of Godbole, saying he was an upright officer who spoke his mind. ''He made invaluable contributions to the country as a chartered officer. Impressed with his efficiency in various positions at the state and centre,'' Pawar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022