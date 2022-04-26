Left Menu

U.S. Senate leader sees fast action on upcoming Ukraine military aid request

Updated: 26-04-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he expected "swift, bipartisan" passage of another bill to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia once President Joe Biden submits a new funding request.

While Schumer did not provide any details on the possible size of such a package, he said, "We must continue helping the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression" and "I expect swift bipartisan cooperation to get it done."

