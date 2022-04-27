Left Menu

PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths during Thanjavur chariot procession

The incident occurred when the chariot came in contact with a high-tension transmission line while reversing after facing an obstacle while taking a turn.Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. I hope those injured recover soon, the prime minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over 11 people getting electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. The incident occurred when the chariot came in contact with a high-tension transmission line while reversing after facing an obstacle while taking a turn.

''Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon,'' the prime minister said. He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

