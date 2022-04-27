COVID rise: Gehlot urges people to follow protocol
In view of its seriousness, I participated in the meeting of all the Chief Ministers being chaired by the Prime Minister on the Corona situation. Taking the increase in corona infection as a warning, we all should start following the COVID health protocol again, the CM stressed.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the people to start following health protocols in view of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Wednesday held a review meeting through video conferencing with chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and administrators of union territories. Gehlot joined the meet from Mumbai.
After the meeting, Gehlot tweeted, "Covid cases are increasing continuously in all countries including UK, Germany, and China. There has also been an increase in infections in some parts of the country. In view of its seriousness, I participated in the meeting of all the Chief Ministers being chaired by the Prime Minister on the Corona situation.'' "Taking the increase in corona infection as a warning, we all should start following the COVID health protocol again," the CM stressed.
