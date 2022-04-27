Left Menu

Ex-Bureaucrats' letter attempt to create 'distrust' in the country: BJP

In their open letter to Modi, the former bureaucrats had alleged that the BJP-ruled governments were assiduously practising a politics of hate.

Updated: 27-04-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:40 IST
The BJP on Wednesday said the ex-civil servants' letter that urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the "politics of hate" in the country was written to spread misinformation and create an atmosphere of distrust in the country.

Over 100 former bureaucrats had on Tuesday written to Modi expressing concern over a "frenzy of hate filled destruction" in the country. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the group never wrote about important issues, or welfare measures of the Modi government such as free ration to poor, opening of Jan Dhan accounts, and free precautionary vaccines for COVID.

Patra said the Modi-led dispensation is working with positive governance, whereas this group wants to spread negativity.

''There is a specific agenda behind this letter to spread misinformation and create distrust in the country,'' Patra told reporters at the party headquarters. In their open letter to Modi, the former bureaucrats had alleged that the BJP-ruled governments were ''assiduously'' practising a "politics of hate". They said that they are witnessing a frenzy of hate-filled destruction in the country "where at the sacrificial altar are not just Muslims and members of the other minority communities but the Constitution itself".

Former Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, ex-foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, former home secretary G K Pillai, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's principal secretary T K A Nair are among the 108 signatories to the letter.

