TRS workers want organisation to emerge as a national party

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) should emerge as a national party and take the country on a growth trajectory as done in the state, asserted some party workers and local leaders on Wednesday.

TRS workers and local leaders -- described as 'pink soldiers' by the top party leader -- from 33 districts were among the 3,000 delegates who participated in TRS' day-long 21st Foundation Day celebrations here in the city.

TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his son and party working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders were present at the meeting and moved 13 resolutions including one on national and state issues.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the party celebrations, Mulugu Mandal Praja Parishad President Sridevi said, ''we have got a clear roadmap for the future. We will go back and share the resolutions with each member in our area.'' She also welcomed the party's resolution to play a key role in the national politics and said, ''We want our party to emerge as a national one as this will benefit not only Telangana but the entire country.'' The current central policies including paddy procurement are against the interest of farmers and such policies need to be countered at national level, she added.

Echoing similar views, Warangal Marketing Committee chairperson Bhagyalakshmi said TRS has grown over the years in the state and is implementing several schemes for the welfare of all communities.

''The time has come for TRS to play a national role just like any other national party. The model schemes implemented in the state should be rolled out across the country. A visionary CM has potential to bring that change,'' she added.

A 25 year-old party worker Ramesh from Ranga Reddy district, who has been attending the TRS foundation day celebrations for the last seven years, said the party brass is capable of taking on others at the centre and the same was spelled out in the resolutions moved today. Earlier in his welcome address, the TRS supremo said the country needs a national agenda, not a political front or realignment. Later, the TRS working president Rama Rao also moved a resolution that the party should play a key role in the national politics in the interest of the country.

