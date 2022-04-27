Vijay Sampla appointed NCSC chairperson for second time

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:35 IST
BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for a second time. The official order for his appointment was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Sampla had resigned as the NCSC chairman ahead of the Punjab elections and had contested the polls.

Sampla, a prominent Dalit politician from Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the Sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment. He has also served in the Punjab government.

He was the Chairman of Punjab Khadi Board from 2008-2012 and the Chairman of Punjab State Forest Development Corporation in 2014.

He was then elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and became a Union minister in 2015.

Sampla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said he would work harder than ever.

