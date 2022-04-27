Ex-Himachal Cong chief Kuldeep Rathore made AICC spokesperson

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed the former chief of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, as a national spokesperson of the party.

Rathore was replaced by Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, as the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday.

''Congress president has approved the appointment of Kuldeep Singh Rathore, former president, Himachal PCC, as spokesperson of AICC,'' a statement issued by the party said.

