Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden says Americans should stop targeting teachers, banning books

U.S. President Joe Biden said American teachers are being unfairly targeted in "the culture wars," and warned against book banning in an event at the White House Wednesday. Biden, speaking at an annual 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year award ceremony, said politicians are trying to score points by banning books, in an apparent reference to conservatives and Republicans in states from Texas to Tennessee.

Bill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more financial interests passes House, awaits Biden's signature

A bill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more about their financial interests passed the House in a rare bipartisan voice vote, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

Pattern of 'racial discrimination' found in Minneapolis policing, study says

An inquiry prompted by the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a white police officer found a pattern of unlawful, "discriminatory policing" in Minneapolis and little accountability for offenders, a state report released on Wednesday said. The investigation by Minnesota's Department of Human Rights concluded that city officials had allowed the city's police to persist in practices that violate the state's Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in public services.

Biden, Clintons herald Madeleine Albright as force for good at Washington funeral

U.S. leaders past and present praised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright as a fighter against fascism and a champion of women on Wednesday at a funeral service honoring her life and legacy as the first woman to serve as the United States' top diplomat. President Joe Biden called Albright a "force of nature" who changed the tide of history and said she was a big reason why the NATO alliance -- which he has rallied to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion -- is strong and galvanized today.

U.S. economy still 'very, very strong,' despite likely drop in GDP growth-official

U.S. data due out Thursday is expected to show slower economic growth in the first quarter, mainly due to a less robust jump in business inventories, but the overall economy remains strong, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Wednesday. The Commerce Department's advance reading of first-quarter gross domestic product, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), should not be interpreted as a sign that the economy is headed in a bad direction, the official said.

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstructing police at U.S. Capitol riot

A member of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday pleaded guilty to obstructing police officers when he joined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters in their attempt to overturn his election defeat. The plea agreement filed in federal court in Washington calls for Louis Enrique Colon of Missouri to admit to a single felony charge and cooperate with prosecutors. Colon admitted to crossing police barricades during the riot before climbing a wall to gain access to a higher level of the Capitol.

Sanders seeks to cut $10 billion funding proposal for new NASA lunar lander

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders asked lawmakers to delete language from a bill that would fund development of a new lunar lander for NASA, a move seen as part of the senator's effort to nix federal funds that could go to companies owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The provision is part of a broad bill that would provide $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and authorize additional funds to boost U.S. competitiveness and scientific research.

Breyer hears last U.S. Supreme Court argument, with a tribute from Roberts

Justice Stephen Breyer participated on Wednesday in the final scheduled oral argument of his 28-year career on the U.S. Supreme Court, hearing an emotional tribute from Chief Justice John Roberts at the end of the proceedings. "The oral argument we have just concluded is the last the court will hear with Justice Breyer on the bench," Roberts said, his voice trembling.

In blow to Democrats, New York's top court invalidates congressional map

In a blow to Democrats' chances of maintaining a majority in the U.S. Congress, New York's highest court on Wednesday ruled the state's new congressional map was unconstitutionally designed to favor Democrats and ordered the lines redrawn. Republicans are widely seen as favored to flip the minimum five seats they need nationwide to capture a U.S. House of Representatives majority in November's congressional elections, enabling them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda for the remaining two years of his first term.

Biden to limit his time at White House correspondents dinner to avoid COVID exposure

U.S. President Joe Biden will limit how much time he spends at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner on Saturday as he works to limit his potential exposure to the coronavirus, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

A day after Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus, Psaki said Biden would not attend the dining portion of the dinner early in the evening, but will be on hand for the speakers program later in an effort to limit the chances he will contract COVID-19.

