BJP MP alleges Maha govt for intentionally delaying installation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Shetty on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government is deliberately delaying the establishment of the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mumbai. The MP said that despite the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery's belief that the statue should be constructed, he has not been able to get full permission for the same.

"I am trying to instil a statue of Atal Bihari in Mumbai's Kandivali at 35-acre land. In this regard, permission from the 12 departments of the Maharashtra government has been granted, but one minister belonging to the Sports department of Congress quota has not permitted it yet," said Shetty. Stating further, he also said that he had talked with the Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray to the CM, many times, and they too have agreed on the sooner establishment of this statue.

The MP is looking forward to the unveiling of the statue on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)