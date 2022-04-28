BJP kickstarts 2024 Lok Sabha polls preparations, Nadda to launch campaign

By Lalit Narayan Kandpal Kickstarting its preparations for the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a team to strengthen the booths where the party lacks strength under a campaign and reach out to the people ahead of the polls.

BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the campaign. However, the date for the inauguration of this campaign has not been decided yet. Representatives from various states are likely to join the campaign. The party has decided on three months from the date of commencement of the campaign as the deadline.

According to the sources, work is underway to deploy the MPs from all across the country in the campaign. Besides the MPs, the BJP chiefs of all the state units and the district presidents will be given roles in the campaign. The party is planning to run the programme in three stages. The team formation would be done in the first phase. The booths to be strengthened would be identified in the second stage. Public outreach programme would be organised in the third phase. Efforts would be made to connect to the maximum number of people under the campaign, said the sources.

Earlier today, Nadda chaired a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh core group to chalk out the strategy for the 2023 state Assembly elections. (ANI)

