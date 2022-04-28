Left Menu

PM should not `mislead' country on fuel prices, says C'garh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not mislead the country over the rising prices of petrol and diesel, and demanded that the Union government stop imposing cess on fuels.Talking to reporters on the legislature premises here, he said BJP-ruled states should first reduce the VAT on fuels.On Wednesday, the prime minister had urged the states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to bring down their prices.States are being blamed for rising prices.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:45 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not ''mislead'' the country over the rising prices of petrol and diesel, and demanded that the Union government stop imposing cess on fuels.

Talking to reporters on the legislature premises here, he said BJP-ruled states should first reduce the VAT on fuels.

On Wednesday, the prime minister had urged the states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to bring down their prices.

''States are being blamed for rising prices. Why are you increasing rates day after day? In 12 days petrol prices were hiked by Rs 10. The prime minister should not mislead the country,” Baghel said.

“Chhattisgarh charges 23-24 per cent VAT, while many other states collect VAT at the rate of 29 to 31 per cent. BJP-ruled state should first reduce (VAT)… they (the Centre) increase the rates and ask the states to reduce. They should first end cess. Why the price of cooking gas is being increased if no VAT is levied on it? Why are prices of edible oil rising?” the chief minister further asked.

